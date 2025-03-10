She responded with “f*** off,” and “get away, don’t touch me,” and threatened to stab them before walking out with $424.96 of clothing.

The incidents were two of 22 thefts Heurea admitted in the Hamilton District Court today, along with six charges of aggravated assault and one each of breaching supervision and possession of an offensive weapon.

She was convicted by Judge Tania Warburton and remanded in further custody until sentencing.

‘High risk repeat offender’

The court heard she stole about $12,000 worth of items between June 19 and November 29 last year, not only in Hamilton, but Te Awamutu and Auckland.

Heurea had earlier been identified as a “high-risk offender” by the National Retail Investigation Support Unit.

The unit was developed to work with the country’s retail stores to target and hold accountable the country’s highest risk repeat offenders.

With Heurea, she not only shoplifted 22 times, but on six occasions, it escalated to the point of threats of violence with a weapon.

Only on five occasions did she act alone.

The majority of the time, she targeted retailers for an assortment of beauty products, groceries, and clothing.

Several different vehicles were used, none of which were registered to Heurea and on four of 10 occasions, they had incorrect or altered registration plates.

‘I will just kill you all’

On October 1, Heurea and a co-accused went into Chemist Warehouse, The Zone, in Auckland, and began to fill their baskets with various items before walking straight to the exit, making no attempt to pay.

Two staff members stood at the door to stop them, but a struggle ensued as they tried to grab the baskets; Heurea is captured on CCTV using an open hand to hit the victim’s hand to make him release the basket, which had $1568.86 of products in it.

Other staff came to help, and both offenders continued to struggle violently and rip the baskets of goods from the hands of staff.

Heurea lost her battle and was walked out empty-handed, while her co-accused picked up items from the ground before leaving.

Huntly woman Rosey Heurea walks out of Rebel Sport, Te Rapa, with an armload of stolen clothes while holding the hand of a toddler. Photo / Supplied

On October 19, Heurea and a different co-offender went to Rebel Sport in Hamilton and grabbed items of clothing, only to be told the store was closing. The pair ignored the comments and went into the changing rooms to try the clothes on.

Mall security was called and the pair were approached and when told they wouldn’t process the products, the co-offender said, “all good just get out your knife”.

Heurea replied, “Yeah, all good, I will just kill you all”, before reaching into her bag and rummaging around.

Fearing she had a weapon, staff and security backed off and allowed them to leave with the $921.93 worth of products.

Heurea and a different co-offender returned to the same store on November 11.

She was noticed on CCTV, but by the time the staff member got downstairs, the pair were already trying to leave without paying.

They were followed outside, but Heurea spotted the staff member and said, “Stay away or I’ll stab you”.

Both offenders then laughed, claiming the vehicle was stolen and therefore “they couldn’t get us”.

Fearing for his safety, the staff member let the pair go with $3423.56 of goods.

And on November 29, about 2.20pm, Heurea went into The Warehouse, Te Awamutu, with two associates.

Heurea and one other person both filled up trolleys until they were overflowing with products before walking to the exit.

A staff member stood in front of the doors to stop her leaving and asked for her receipt.

Heurea walked around to the front of the trolley, holding a pair of scissors by her waist in her left hand, and said, “Move out of my way or I’ll f****** stab you”.

The victim backed off as Heurea walked out swearing at him.

This time, though, the police turned up, and arrested all three of them in possession of $3713.48 of stolen items.

When questioned, Heurea was found with the scissors and admitted stealing the products.

She will be sentenced in June.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.