She responded with “f*** off,” and “get away, don’t touch me,” and threatened to stab them before walking out with $424.96 of clothing.
The incidents were two of 22 thefts Heurea admitted in the Hamilton District Court today, along with six charges of aggravated assault and one each of breaching supervision and possession of an offensive weapon.
She was convicted by Judge Tania Warburton and remanded in further custody until sentencing.
‘High risk repeat offender’
The court heard she stole about $12,000 worth of items between June 19 and November 29 last year, not only in Hamilton, but Te Awamutu and Auckland.
Heurea had earlier been identified as a “high-risk offender” by the National Retail Investigation Support Unit.
The unit was developed to work with the country’s retail stores to target and hold accountable the country’s highest risk repeat offenders.
With Heurea, she not only shoplifted 22 times, but on six occasions, it escalated to the point of threats of violence with a weapon.
Only on five occasions did she act alone.
The majority of the time, she targeted retailers for an assortment of beauty products, groceries, and clothing.
Several different vehicles were used, none of which were registered to Heurea and on four of 10 occasions, they had incorrect or altered registration plates.
‘I will just kill you all’
On October 1, Heurea and a co-accused went into Chemist Warehouse, The Zone, in Auckland, and began to fill their baskets with various items before walking straight to the exit, making no attempt to pay.
Two staff members stood at the door to stop them, but a struggle ensued as they tried to grab the baskets; Heurea is captured on CCTV using an open hand to hit the victim’s hand to make him release the basket, which had $1568.86 of products in it.
Other staff came to help, and both offenders continued to struggle violently and rip the baskets of goods from the hands of staff.
Heurea lost her battle and was walked out empty-handed, while her co-accused picked up items from the ground before leaving.
On October 19, Heurea and a different co-offender went to Rebel Sport in Hamilton and grabbed items of clothing, only to be told the store was closing. The pair ignored the comments and went into the changing rooms to try the clothes on.
Mall security was called and the pair were approached and when told they wouldn’t process the products, the co-offender said, “all good just get out your knife”.
Heurea replied, “Yeah, all good, I will just kill you all”, before reaching into her bag and rummaging around.
Fearing she had a weapon, staff and security backed off and allowed them to leave with the $921.93 worth of products.
Heurea and a different co-offender returned to the same store on November 11.
She was noticed on CCTV, but by the time the staff member got downstairs, the pair were already trying to leave without paying.