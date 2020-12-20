Brazen, 'ruthless' burglars smash and grab of central Auckland businesses

Two scooters lay outside George Harrison Menswear on Elliott St, Auckland, after being thrown the two front windows by burglars. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's CBD has been left "a real mess" after a spate of brazen smash and grabs of businesses.

The burglars have been dubbed "ruthless" by George Harrison Menswear manager Darren Wong, who was devastated to learn his clothing business was hit during the early hours of this morning, the second time in a week.

In the first burglary, the thieves threw scooters at the front windows to gain access and steal a large quantity of stock.

However, the brazen burglars were back again today, striking the store by throwing a rock through the window about 1.10am.

Police have confirmed they had arrested one man, and are investigating initial reports of a second person being involved.

Smashed glass lay strewn throughout George Harrison Menswear early today after another smash and grab. Photo / Supplied

Wong is now appealing to anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents, as CCTV footage revealed members of the public in the background as the break-ins were happening.

"The whole of Elliott St is facing a lot of break-ins. [Second business] got hit with two windows broken, we got hit and then two down the sushi place got broken.

"It's just a real mess in the city."

Wong said in the first burglary, their two big windows were smashed by two scooters, last night was the rock.

"From our cameras we could see a lot of people out there and yet these guys are still doing it ... they're just ruthless.

"We could see people outside and he just climbed over and smash and grab."

While Wong said they were still tallying up how much stock had been taken, the Herald understands it totalled more than $10,000 for both burglaries.

It was a crushing blow to not only their business but others which had been struck, given the loss of sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

By the look of their CCTV footage, it appeared as though a second person was also involved in this morning's heist.

"it doesn't look like there's just one person, very clearly there was someone else sitting outside waiting for him to do it."

George Harrison menswear has been hit twice in a week by burglars. One man has been arrested. Photo / Supplied

He said there appeared to be a pattern of behaviour with more than one business having a scooter thrown through it to gain access.

"It does look like they are continuing doing it. Our window got smashed in last week by two scooters, [second business] got hit by scooters as well, so there's a pattern happening there."

Fortunately they were able to re-open for business today, but the front of their store was boarded up and wasn't a good look.

"Everything is all blocked up and it's not a good look at all, it's just terrible.

"We can't do anything at the moment because it's Christmas. Nobody is going to help us, really, unless they are caught.

"This is the crazy time of year we know, but this is getting out of hand, seriously out of hand. It's crazy.

"These people are so ruthless."

George Harrison Menswear boarded up after the burglary. Photo / Supplied

He hoped that anyone with footage of the break-ins would get in touch with police.

"It does look like these people were possibly hanging around a lot and I'm very sure that people out there do know them."

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the Elliott St premise at 1.15am today.

A 22-year-old man had been charged with burglary.

Police were following lines of inquiry in regards to reports of a second person being involved.

Smith & Caugheys has been contacted for comment.