Brawl on Hawke's Bay road: Armed police swarm area, three injured

At least one person has been injured after a fight involving roughly a dozen people on Ormond Rd on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three people have been injured after a fight involving roughly a dozen people on a river-entrance road near Hastings on Monday.

Armed police could be seen on Ormond Rd, Twyford, after at least four reports of a brawl near the entrance to the Ngaruroro River, about 4.30pm.

Three people had been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with non life threatening injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Police continued to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident and were on Monday night finishing a scene examination at Ormond Rd, the spokeswoman said.

It was unclear if weapons were used in the fight.