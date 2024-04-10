Brawl in Taupō: Five men arrested after fight with bar stool, baseball bat at Richmond Shops

Witnesses called police to the scene of a brawl on Richmond Ave, Taupō about 1pm yesterday.

Witnesses called police to the scene of a brawl on Richmond Ave, Taupō about 1pm yesterday.

A large fight broke out on a Taupō street, involving a bar stool, chair and baseball bat as weapons, and has resulted in the arrests of five men.

Witnesses called police to the scene on Richmond Ave about 1pm yesterday.

At least seven men were involved.

Police arrested an 18-year-old, as well as four other men aged 21, 29, 30 and 33.

Officers charged them with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence. The first two were due to appear in the Taupō District Court today while the others will appear on April 17.

Police are still trying to find the other two men involved.

One person was allegedly armed with a baseball bat and others had a bar stool and chair, a police spokesman said.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who contacted us regarding this matter,” the spokesman said.

“This helps Police ensure our public spaces are safe and gives us an opportunity to identify and locate those responsible.”