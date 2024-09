Teen faces murder charge in Grey Lynn shooting. Fire contained in Otago farmland. Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

A person is in hospital with serious injuries following a gang-related street brawl in Porirua this afternoon.

Armed police attended a disorder incident involving a large group of people at a Kenepuru Drive address after receiving a call about 1pm.

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries and two people are in custody, police said.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as they make inquiries regarding the assault.