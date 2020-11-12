Website of the Year

Brain Research New Zealand loses $5m funding, cut a blow for dementia prevention

Brain Research New Zealand co-director Professor Cliff Abraham says he was surprised and disappointed not to be selected as a Centre of Research Exellence. Photo / Supplied

Amy Wiggins
By:

The prevention and treatment of neurological disorders in New Zealand has suffered a blow with one of the country's leading research organisations losing much of its funding.

Brain Research New Zealand discovered last month that

