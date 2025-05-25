- Civil Defence “alerted” Brad Pitt about its emergency test, set for 6-7pm Sunday.
- Pitt, currently filming in New Zealand, will receive the alert, along with “over 5.5 million” others.
- New Zealand’s US Embassy shared the post, adding “When NZ Civil Defence slides into Brad Pitt’s DMs”.
Civil Defence has given Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt a personalised “heads-up” about an incoming emergency alert.
The national emergency management agency is testing its mobile alert system between 6-7pm tonight (Sunday May 25) – meaning every mobile phone in range of a cell tower in New Zealand will receive the message, including Pitt’s.
“Hey Brad ... Hope you’re ready for a little surprise message this Sunday?” reads the social media post.
Pitt, currently filming Heart of the Beast in New Zealand, was recently photographed near Queenstown – and encountered a young fan in the drive-through of McDonald’s Kumeū.