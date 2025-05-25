“While we don’t actually have your phone number (we promise!), you’ll receive a cell broadcast signal, along with over 5.5 million others across the motu,” the post reads.

“We’re even okay if you leave us on read – as long as you actually read the contents of the message in full.”

Brad Pitt was spotted filming in Queenstown. Photo / George Heard

The post was picked up and added to by New Zealand’s US Embassy.

“When NZ Civil Defence slides into Brad Pitt’s DMs,” it said in a social media post of its own.

“Don’t ghost the test alert this Sunday folks – even Hollywood’s getting the heads up.”

Civil Defence isn’t the first to use Pitt’s visit for marketing. Following the McDonald’s encounter, the restaurant chain offered a free quarter-pounder burger to all “Brads” in New Zealand. It’s understood that was the star’s order.

The latest Pitt-inspired marketing ploy carries a slightly more serious message.

“Whether you’re on set, putting the baby to bed or heading to the cinema, you might want to turn your phone off or switch it to flight mode during that time if there are people near you who might be disturbed by the loud noise the alert makes,” says the Civil Defence post.

Whilst targeting Pitt, the message is aimed at everyone who is likely to receive the test alert.

“Remember, this alert isn’t just for the rich and famous – most smartphones, even budget models, will pick them up. If yours doesn’t, it could be because it’s off, out of range, or not compatible.”