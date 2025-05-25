Advertisement
Brad Pitt in NZ: Civil Defence gives heads-up on emergency alert test

NZ Herald
Civil Defence has given Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt a personalised "heads-up" about an incoming emergency alert. Photo / Facebook

  • Civil Defence “alerted” Brad Pitt about its emergency test, set for 6-7pm Sunday.
  • Pitt, currently filming in New Zealand, will receive the alert, along with “over 5.5 million” others.
  • New Zealand’s US Embassy shared the post, adding “When NZ Civil Defence slides into Brad Pitt’s DMs”.

Civil Defence has given Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt a personalised “heads-up” about an incoming emergency alert.

The national emergency management agency is testing its mobile alert system between 6-7pm tonight (Sunday May 25) – meaning every mobile phone in range of a cell tower in New Zealand will receive the message, including Pitt’s.

“Hey Brad ... Hope you’re ready for a little surprise message this Sunday?” reads the social media post.

Pitt, currently filming Heart of the Beast in New Zealand, was recently photographed near Queenstown – and encountered a young fan in the drive-through of McDonald’s Kumeū.

“While we don’t actually have your phone number (we promise!), you’ll receive a cell broadcast signal, along with over 5.5 million others across the motu,” the post reads.

“We’re even okay if you leave us on read – as long as you actually read the contents of the message in full.”

Brad Pitt was spotted filming in Queenstown. Photo / George Heard
The post was picked up and added to by New Zealand’s US Embassy.

“When NZ Civil Defence slides into Brad Pitt’s DMs,” it said in a social media post of its own.

“Don’t ghost the test alert this Sunday folks – even Hollywood’s getting the heads up.”

Civil Defence isn’t the first to use Pitt’s visit for marketing. Following the McDonald’s encounter, the restaurant chain offered a free quarter-pounder burger to all “Brads” in New Zealand. It’s understood that was the star’s order.

The latest Pitt-inspired marketing ploy carries a slightly more serious message.

“Whether you’re on set, putting the baby to bed or heading to the cinema, you might want to turn your phone off or switch it to flight mode during that time if there are people near you who might be disturbed by the loud noise the alert makes,” says the Civil Defence post.

Whilst targeting Pitt, the message is aimed at everyone who is likely to receive the test alert.

“Remember, this alert isn’t just for the rich and famous – most smartphones, even budget models, will pick them up. If yours doesn’t, it could be because it’s off, out of range, or not compatible.”

