Popular racing group Boys Get Paid has made a massive $400,000 profit over Cup and Show Week, with more gains hoped tomorrow. Photo / NZME

A “group of mates” is seriously considering a massive $100,000 bet at Riccarton Park tomorrow, after making hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past week.

The Boys Get Paid syndicate had an incredibly successful run throughout New Zealand Cup and Show Week, the first time the group has been involved in the highlight of Christchurch’s social calendar.

BGP made a $60,000 bet that won on He’s A Doozy, a horse paying $5.50, which was their biggest payout yet. The Cup Week Punters Club won another $120,000 from another race the following day.

“It’s been a big week” for their 25,000 worldwide members, syndicate leader Luke Kemeys told the Herald.

The group, which first started out on Facebook and has now amassed a cult following of like-minded punters, has made a $400,000 profit over Cup and Show Week.

“We started with a pool of $230,000,” Kemeys said.

“You’ve got to take the zeros off the big numbers and just pretend you’re dealing with bets lower than they actually are.”

Boys Get Paid founder Luke Kemeys said the success of their large bets and profits is due to the community of punters behind the group.

He said the key to the syndicate’s success was the community of punters and racing fans on their Facebook page and mobile app.

“It’s about making sure people have a good time. People slowly introduce their friends to the group.

“It’s just a bit of fun, we don’t take things too seriously,” he said.

One massive win came through while BGP was speaking live on the Alternative Commentary Collective podcast on Thursday.

Followers were “going nuts” as the syndicate’s winnings were revealed live.

“It’s pretty exciting and a huge thrill for everyone that was on the live stream. There was a fair bit of a reaction.

“I was ahead of [everyone in the studio]. I was already celebrating before them because of the delay [on the live stream].”

While Kemeys wouldn’t be drawn on if or when the mammoth $100,000 bet would be placed, he said the syndicate already had a fair idea of which horse would “end Cup and Show Week with a bang”.

The Boys Get Paid leader Luke Kemeys said the profits from the syndicate's bets were a great by-product of the camaraderie of mates enjoying their sport. Photo / Photosport

“We’re hoping that Legarto gets pushed up on his price. So hopefully the odds on Legarto will be extended and I think they will do it.”

The decision-making behind BGP’s huge bets is led by a panel of members.

“If we all like something we’ll back it with confidence. We just trust the results,” Kemeys said.

But Kemeys told the Herald the money was a great by-product of the camaraderie of mates enjoying their sport.

“It’s all community-based. It’s just so cool to have people across the country watching - some of them are overseas. It’s just about enjoying the sport.”