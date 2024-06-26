Advertisement
Boyd Rd, Gordonton: One person trapped after serious two-car crash

Maryana Garcia
By
Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped in their car after a serious crash in Gordonton, Waikato.

The person was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

Emergency services were alerted to the serious two-vehicle crash on Boyd Rd, near Williamson Rd, after 10am.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported at 10.15am and a Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“The road is blocked and diversions are in place at the intersections of Boyd and Ballard Rd, and Boyd and Gordonton Rd,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called to the two-car crash at 10.08am.

“We responded three fire trucks and worked to extricate one patient from a vehicle.”

The spokesperson said crews had since left the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager were deployed to the crash site.

“One patient in serious condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

