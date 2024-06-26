Rescue teams head to the East Coast, Lauren Dickason’s family criticise the NZ Government and trust in police falls. Video / NZ Herald

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped in their car after a serious crash in Gordonton, Waikato.

The person was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

Emergency services were alerted to the serious two-vehicle crash on Boyd Rd, near Williamson Rd, after 10am.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported at 10.15am and a Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“The road is blocked and diversions are in place at the intersections of Boyd and Ballard Rd, and Boyd and Gordonton Rd,” the spokesperson said.