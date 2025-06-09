Police threw significant resources into the sting, coming amid an effort from law enforcement and signals from the Government to get tougher on boy racers.

Police were supported by Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ), the police Impairment Prevention team, the Road Policing Group and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team.

Senior Sergeant Scott MacKenzie, Southland area road policing manager, said police were not expecting the high number of non-compliant vehicles.

“The number of vehicles ordered off the road really surprised us; coupled with the fact that only eight of the 54 vehicles inspected were found without any faults,” he said.

“In total, the teams stopped 161 vehicles, of which those with numerous and or serious faults came in at 33.5% - one third of all cars stopped should not have been on the road.”

MacKenzie said he and his staff were “all too familiar” with the devastation wrought by reckless driving and speeding.

“We’re the ones having to visit families and deliver awful news about their loved ones being involved in serious incidents resulting in injury or death,” he said.

“That’s what motivates us. We don’t want to be the people having to deliver that news. It’s absolutely tragic, and absolutely avoidable.

“Police are sending a message to anyone participating in antisocial road user behaviour – we are ready and waiting, and you can expect us to take action.”

The weekend’s incident preceded a report released on Monday morning which found young drivers were committing fewer traffic offences than a decade ago, but road death statistics remained high.

The Automobile Association (AA) Research Foundation report showed that, factoring in the substantial increase in young drivers over the past 10 years, overall offending rates have fallen by 41%, drunk and drugged driving by 58% and seatbelt offences by 52%.

MacKenzie asked anyone who witnessed anti-social road behaviour to phone 111 if it was ongoing or 105 if it was after-the-fact. Anonymous information could also be offered to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

