Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries. Video / NZ Herald

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly walked into a school on Auckland’s North Shore with a knife.

Inspector Mike Rickards, relieving Area Commander for Waitematā East, said the young person entered the school’s offices just before 1pm.

“This young man was carrying a knife at the time,” he said.

“Youth Aid Police staff were present at the school at the time and were alerted to his presence.

“These staff acted quickly and approached the offender; they confronted him and eventually managed to take the knife off him.”

Additional staff were soon on scene to assist their colleagues who had detained the offender.

No lockdown was required and no one suffered any injuries.

“This incident was over incredibly quickly, and I would like to acknowledge the staff’s courage in taking action to stop this young man in his tracks,” Rickards said.

“I know this will be concerning to many in our community, and we are investigating what has taken place this afternoon.

“What I can say is that police are working closely with the school and further charges may be likely.”

The 16-year-old male is currently facing charges of threats to kill, assaults Police, wilful damage and trespass.