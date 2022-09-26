A chopper was sent to Helensville at 12.04pm today. Photo / Supplied

A chopper was sent to Helensville at 12.04pm today. Photo / Supplied

A boy has been airlifted to Starship children's hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in rural West Auckland.

A chopper was sent to Helensville at 12.04pm today, Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Lincoln Davies said.

The boy had been involved in a "vehicle versus pedestrian accident" but Davies could not confirm his age.

Police also attended the scene.

The police spokesperson said they were called to an incident where someone was seriously injured at a Helensville address about midday.