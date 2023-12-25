We sat down with head weather forecaster Phillip Duncan from weatherwatch.co.nz and asked him about what we can expect in the coming months. Video / NZME

Kiwis hoping for the sunshine after a wet and thundery Christmas may be out of luck, as large chunks of the country remain in line for showers and stormy weather this Boxing Day.

While the system that caused downpours over the North Island on Christmas Day is moving offshore in the morning, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said by the afternoon it should be bringing rain to the Bay of Plenty.

He said the respite from rain will be short-lived across the motu as showers come back again in the afternoon over east Northland, and rainfall will possibly be heavy right through to the inland ranges, Taranaki and some areas in Hawke’s Bay.

“Waikato should be okay for most of the morning, and even down towards Wellington, they’re okay, and as we head towards the evening, those showers do start to peter out.”

A rain watch remains in place from Northland through to the Bay of Plenty until 6am today.

In the South Island, he said it won’t be a bad morning for Canterbury and the Kaikōura coast. However, another southerly change will bring some showers and possible thunder north of Dunedin and into inland South Canterbury.

“It sort of brings the cold changes spreading up to Kaikōura by nighttime.”

The South Island is part of the thunderstorm action too



A rumble or two of thunder is possible this afternoon and evening, continuing longer for the upper and central North Island



The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the North Island goes until 10pm pic.twitter.com/jAcPxWsFo8 — MetService (@MetService) December 25, 2023

He said the weather will fine up over the deep south, but the West Coast is in store for showers.

Marsters told the Herald temperatures would mostly be over 20C across the North Island, and Napier and Hastings will again be hitting the late 20s. The capital is also set to reach around 22C.

Over on the South Island’s West Coast, Masters said the area can expect temperatures in the early 20s, and Blenheim could reach 26C.

“[Temperatures will be] a little bit cooler, with that southeasterly change for [the area] around Christchurch only going to 22C, and then it’s dropping into the high teens through to Timaru.”

The next wave of wet weather is just knocking at the door



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place from 1pm to 10pm for the upper North Island pic.twitter.com/FX5oTuAggR — MetService (@MetService) December 25, 2023

Further inland, he said Central Otago could hit 25C.

Yesterday, Hastings saw the top temperature across the country, hitting around 33C, with nearby Napier reaching 32C and Gisborne making it to 28C.

Down south, Masters said Twizel also felt the heat, getting to 30C. Kaikōura reached 27C and Christchurch hit 25C.

Yesterday’s highs came as areas north of Auckland and Wellsford were struck by lightning.