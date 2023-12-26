Four firetrucks worked to extinguish a fire in Pukekohe this evening.

A home in Pukekohe, Auckland, has gone up in flames this evening with multiple specialist fire crews called in to help extinguish the large blaze.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said they received multiple concerned calls about the fire on Victoria St just after 6pm.

Three fire trucks initially arrived on the scene, but crews called for backup upon arrival after seeing how large the fire was, the spokesperson said.

Another firetruck was called and 22 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which they were successful in doing so at 6.30pm.

“Crews deployed multiple hoses and crews and breathing apparatus to fight the fire,” the spokesperson said.

The fire did not spread to any surrounding properties, and firefighters are currently dampening any remaining hot spots.

Fire investigators are now on the scene, the spokesperson said.

- More to come



