Bowel cancer screening: Rising number of samples binned because of transit delays

Isaac Davison
By
4 mins to read
Some bowel cancer screening samples don't get tested because of delays in transit. Health New Zealand and NZ Post say they are not to blame. Illustration / Paul Slater

Thousands of bowel cancer screening kits are not tested every year because they arrive at a laboratory too late. Health New Zealand and NZ Post suggest the fault lies with the Isaac Davison investigates.

