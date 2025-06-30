Designed by architectural firm Monk McKenzie, the project would occupy the entire 339m sq site with a four-level structure with views over Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables.

The proposed development is classed as a non-complying activity under the district plan, largely due to height infringements, but the developer argues it fits the strategic vision for Queenstown’s growth.

The proposed hotel site at 10 Man Street, close to Queenstown’s town centre and the Skyline Gondola. Image / Supplied

“This is a landmark corner site. The proposed height here will not be perceived as dominant or out of character,” the application says.

The hotel would contain just four guest suites, accommodating up to eight guests at any time, and feature a small public wine bar tucked into the basement level.

The wine bar would be accessible from the Brecon St steps and open daily from 8am-4am.

Concept image of one of the guest suites. Image / Supplied

According to the Urban Design Report submitted with the application, the hotel is intended to be “a strong architectural element”, designed with a public-private interplay.

“The concept for its external materials and form [is] based upon the opening of the ground floor ‘public’ space to the environment and the contrasting closure of private spaces,” the report says.

The site lies within Queenstown’s Town Centre Zone, adjacent to the Brecon St corridor which connects the town centre to the Skyline Gondola.

The proposed building seen from Man St. Image / Supplied

A landscape plan, subject to council approval for occupation of public space, includes new paving and five upright callery pear trees in the Man St road reserve.

The proposal includes height breaches as the building will exceed both the 12m and 14m height limits by up to 5.9m, and also crosses the 335.1m above sea level horizontal plane.

However, the applicant argues that emerging urban intensification plans under the Proposed District Plan, and a future 20m limit under the Urban Intensification Variation, make the design appropriate and forward-looking.

The applicant claims the height and massing are justified.

“The hotel will provide a strong edge to the Brecon St steps and will signal the [future] extending line of built form along Man St leading up towards Lakeview.”

The applicant’s Assessment of Environmental Effects concludes the project will have “less than minor” adverse effects on surrounding properties or public amenity.

The wine bar is expected to comply with operational noise limits, and no outdoor seating is proposed.

The applicants argue the proposal aligns with the National Policy Statement on Urban Development, which encourages intensification and walkable access to jobs and amenities in well-connected town centres.

“The building represents a high-quality design response … and contributes positively to the built environment in this rapidly developing part of Queenstown,” the Urban Design Report says.

The application is currently under consideration by Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.