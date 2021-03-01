Bouncers at Wellington's Boston on Blair bar accused of brutality

Wellington police are investigating an alleged assault by a bouncer on a man lying prone on the ground outside a popular bar.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a report of an assault on Blair St, Te Aro, shortly before 1am on Sunday. No arrests have been made.

A video shared to Facebook showed a person lying on the ground and bleeding being kicked by one bouncer outside Boston on Blair nightclub.

The person who posted the video, Kate Te Tau, has accused the bouncers of a "ruthless and violent attack" on the man on the ground.

When she and her friends went to help the man "the bouncer also pushed an outdoor heater into us resulting in stitches to my lip".

Witness Kate Te Tau said she was injured in the incident.

However Boston on Blair owner Nick Mills warned that people were "only seeing half of a video".

Mills said they were unable to comment while the police investigation was under way, but they were assisting in every possible way they could and providing all the bar's CCTV footage.

"While it's in the police's hands we can't comment, but I will say there's more than what you can see," he said.

"We don't take it lightly, we are very upset by it and it will be sorted but we don't want to make any comment - we are not allowed to make any comment until we know exactly what has gone on."

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said they sent one vehicle and transported a person in a moderate condition to Wellington Hospital.