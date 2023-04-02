Pohe Island Adventure playground is closed until Easter for minor renovations. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pohe Island Aventure Playground opened in December last year, and just months prior to opening, borer was found in some of the timber.

Whangārei District Council project engineer for the playground, Fiona Pratt, said borer was discovered in April 2022 in the timber logs.

She said as soon as the borer was identified, the worst-affected areas were “immediately replaced” and all poles were sand-blasted to remove paint, before being fumigated and repainted.

“We have been told that no further infestation will occur. The auditor had no concern with this timber being used, and the company providing the equipment has guaranteed the equipment for 20 years (which is standard).”

“The playground materials used by the council are part of the responsibility of the playground supplier. While it was concerning to find borer in the bark layer of some of the logs, our supplier acted fast and the problem was resolved immediately.”

As a result of the discovery of borer, she said the playground supplier stopped importing and using Australian sugar pine (the affected wood) in any of their New Zealand playgrounds, and were instead using New Zealand pine.

Borer can weaken timber, and has been known to threaten structures if left over time. Photo / 123rf

“It’s also important to note that the borer only impacts the sapwood (the external layer), not the heartwood, meaning the damage is cosmetic only, and there is no risk to the structural integrity of any of the playground equipment,” Pratt said.

“Should any borer-related issues arise on the logs at the playground during their 20-year lifespan, the company will organise replacement or repair at their cost. All work to date attributable to the borer has been at the supplier’s expense.”

One concerned resident notified the council of what appeared to be borer holes in some of the structures, including the roof on the feature towers. However, the council has since confirmed that no borer has been active since April 2022.

“Council can confirm that there is no borer currently active in any of the wooden structures or logs in the Pohe Island Destination Playground.

“There was only one instance of borer, in April 2022, and this was dealt with immediately, although the holes in the affected logs are still visible, and will always be visible. This is not an indication of a new borer issue.”

The park is currently closed for minor renovations, planting of native trees, as well as enhancing the area with logs, boulders, more wet-pour surfacing and replacing a slide that was vandalised earlier in the year.

It is due to open again in time for Easter.

“This playground took many years to plan, design, budget for and construct. We are delighted with the community response to our newest play area, and we will continue to proactively manage the ongoing safety and maintenance of this popular community facility.”