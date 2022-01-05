Body recovered in search for Waikato River swimmer, drowning toll now 27

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in Waikato River. Photo / NZME

A body has been found in the search for a swimmer who went missing in the Waikato River this week, bringing the summer drowning toll to 27.

A man was reported missing in the river on Monday at 6pm, prompting the search.

Police received reports indicating a group of four people had gone into the water but only three have come back to shore.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was immediately deployed to search but it was unsuccessful, police said on Monday.

Searchers continued efforts by boat and jet ski, searching towards Claudelands Bridge.

Police said a body was recovered today.

"While formal identification is yet to be completed, police believe it is the body of the man who was reported missing in the river at 6pm on January 3.

"Police extends its condolences to the man's family and loved ones."

Inquiries into the man's death are being made by police on behalf of the coroner.

There have been 27 drownings so far this summer in what Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said was "unprecedented" and "horrendous".

Earlier today police confirmed a man died in Wellington Hospital following a water incident at St Matthew's Collegiate School in Masterton on Monday.

Water Safety NZ said it's been our worst summer, so far, since 2015.

Last summer, 25 drownings were recorded across the whole three-month period, which is also the average over the past five summers.

Twenty people drowned in December 2021, more than double the figure for the previous December, when there were nine.