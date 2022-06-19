Body recovered after Bucklands Beach boat capsize

Two people made it ashore and were treated by ambulance staff for hypothermia. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people made it ashore and were treated by ambulance staff for hypothermia. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have recovered a body in the Bucklands Beach area of Auckland a day after a boat carrying three people capsized off the coast.

A local man walking past the scene tonight told the Herald he could see four police cars and about 50 people grieving on the beach at the end of Bucklands Beach near Musick Point.

Police say while the body is yet to be formally identified it's believed to be the person missing from the vessel.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the families of those involved in this incident at this difficult time.

Police will conduct inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

The tragic discovery comes a day after the boat capsized at around 8pm.

Two people made it to shore and were reportedly treated for hypothermia, and a search was launched for the third.

The boat was several kilometres off the East Auckland coastline when it capsized, the Herald understands.

Just after 7.30am today, a police statement confirmed the boat had been recovered at the northern end of Musick Point.