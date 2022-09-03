Body on road closes Northland highway

The body was found on State Highway 1 in the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The body was found on State Highway 1 in the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A body found on a motorway closed State Highway 1 in Northland for a time on Saturday.

The circumstances of the death remain unclear but police have confirmed they are investigating what they described as a "sudden death" on State Highway 1 between Waipu and State Highway 12 at Brynderwyn on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 13km south of Waipu at roughly 8.50am, a police spokeswoman said.

"Inquiries are being made into the circumstances of the death," she said.

"Further information will be provided when it is available."

The spokeswoman said more information would likely be available on Sunday.

A detour was in place via Waipu Gorge Rd.