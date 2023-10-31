A police spokeswoman confirmed a body had been found in the Tanutanu Stream, near Ahipara in the Far North, but said it hadn’t been formally identified yet. The teenager went missing near the Herekino Harbour (pictured). Photo / Peter de Graaf

A body has been found on a Northland beach, which the Herald understands is that of an 18-year-old diver who was reportedly swept out to sea on Labour Day.

The man’s sister took to social media saying, “The long wait is over now our baby brother has been found”.

Police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and Northland Rescue Helicopter Services’ search and rescue teams scoured the surrounds of Herekino Harbour, about 18km from Kaitaia, when the man went missing about 10.30am Monday, October 23.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a body had been found in the Tanutanu Stream, near Ahipara in the Far North, but said it hadn’t been formally identified yet.

“Nga mihi nui kia koutou [a big thanks to you all] for all the awhi [support]. We can now take him home to Manukau marae and lay our brother, son, nephew to rest,” the sister said.

Last Friday, the teen’s family remained hopeful he would be found, searching the area even after emergency services stopped.

His uncle told the Northern Advocate at the time, “We want to stay hopeful as that’s all we can do”.

Knowing the harbour area and its waters like the back of his hand, the uncle’s faith in finding his nephew in good health grew dimmer with every passing day.

“We ... extended our search to Mitimiti, which is about 20km down the coastline from the harbour and where most things missing from Herekino are found.

“But we are yet to find any clue or shirt or shoes that could link us to our nephew,” he said.

Recalling what happened on Labour Day, he said his nephew was with his two brothers-in-law when he went missing.

He “went under” during his second attempt to swim across a channel to a diving spot at Ōwhata.

“It’s not that this was his first time going to that spot, since he has gone there with me several times,” the uncle said.

“However, swimming across that channel can be challenging even for a strong swimmer as the currents flowing underneath are quite strong.”

After the teen failed to surface for 15 minutes, the brothers-in-law raised the “panic alarm”.

While one of them headed out to get phone reception and call emergency services, the other remained at the harbour.

“I feel sorry when I see his mother who looks ripped apart, after all, he was her baby …you know he was like a son to me too,” the uncle said.

He said his nephew was a “cheerful chap” as a child, who always liked to stay outside and run around.

“As he got older he ... was a beautiful soul who was hardworking and helped anyone who needed it.”

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



