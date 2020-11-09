Body of missing Tauranga woman found by hunters

Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey has been missing since September 5. Photo / Supplied

The body of missing Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey has been found in the Waioeka Gorge.

Police have confirmed Storey's body was found by hunters on Monday afternoon last week, about 4km from the Manganuku campsite.

"A formal identification process was undertaken, which has now been completed," police said.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Opotiki Police Sergeant Mike McKenzie told the Whakatāne Beacon there were no suspicious circumstances involved in her death.

She had mental health issues and had just wandered into the bush.

The 29-year-old was reported missing on September 9.

Storey had been missing since September 5 when she told her family that she was driving from Tauranga to her sister's house in Ranfurly and intended to camp overnight along the way in her white Suzuki Swift.

Her car was seen at the Manganuku campsite in the Waioeka Gorge on September 6.

Police said their thoughts were with Storey's family and police would also like to thank the public for their assistance and concern while the search for Storey was underway.

A rahui has been put in place preventing all activity in the area. It will be lifted on the morning of November 17.

- Additional reporting by the Whakatāne Beacon.