Body of missing boatie found north of Gisborne

Two helicopters were deployed yesterday at 5pm after a boat overturned at Tikitiki, north of Gisborne.

A body has been found in the search for a missing boatie north of Gisborne.

Two people were in the boat at the time of the incident.

One person made it to shore to raise the alarm and a search continued to locate the second person.

Police and emergency services today located a body about 9km from where the boat overturned. The boat overturned 3km south of the Awatere River mouth.

The man's body was located around midday.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.