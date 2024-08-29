Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Body of missing Auckland boatie found in Manukau Harbour

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, investigations into horror crash continue, Wellignton looking at beam e-scooter issues and Oasis are back together.

The body of a man who went missing when a boat capsized on the Manukau Harbour has been found.

The Police Eagle helicopter made the discovery this afternoon near Puketutu Island, where the man was last seen.

The body was recovered by the Police National Dive Squad, with help from the Police Maritime Unit.

“Inquiries will continue into the matter, with the formal identification process to be carried out,” a police spokesperson said.

Police would like to thank Coastguard, the Royal New Zealand Navy, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter for their assistance during the search.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man had not been seen since late Tuesday afternoon when the small vessel he was on sank.

A survivor of the upturned boat raised the alarm after a treacherous swim to shore in large swells.

Police were called to the harbour at 5.50pm on Tuesday. A spokeswoman confirmed one person had been found safe and did not need medical attention.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The boat was towed back to shore on Tuesday evening but, despite ongoing efforts, the man remained unaccounted for that night.

On Thursday, the Police National Dive Squad had been called in to help search.

This morning the missing man’s family gathered harbourside, sitting at the edge of the boat ramp near Māngere Bridge.

Members of the missing boatie's family, Shaye Ciua, Melani Ciua, with Spear the staffy, wait for news from police on Māngere Bridge. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Members of the missing boatie's family, Shaye Ciua, Melani Ciua, with Spear the staffy, wait for news from police on Māngere Bridge. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The family told the Herald they have been coming to the bridge for the past few days since the man was lost overboard.

Iwi have been advised and a rāhui has been put in place covering much of the area for at least seven days.

On social media, Auckland Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman expressed his gratitude to the Papakura Coastguard volunteers who searched.

The Papakura crew had joined Titirangi Coastguard, Auckland Airport hovercraft and the Westpac Rescue Waikato helicopter.

“I am profoundly sorry to the family of the missing person. I thank our first responders for their efforts, our community thanks you all.”

Coastguard battled large swells and darkness to try to find the missing boatie in the Manukau Harbour, before the search was suspended.
Coastguard battled large swells and darkness to try to find the missing boatie in the Manukau Harbour, before the search was suspended.

The search had been concentrated near Auckland Airport but went as far as the Manukau Heads and the eastern bays such as Laingholm.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand