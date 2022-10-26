Defence Minister Henare speaks to the media on the Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine. Video / Mark Mitchell

The body of a Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine was not included in an exchange with Russia that saw the remains of a US compatriot returned.

According to CNN, the body of Joshua Jones, who was killed in August alongside New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen, has been returned by the Russian military to Ukrainian forces.

A CNN team witnessed the transfer in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday.

Ukraine had released a Russian soldier on Wednesday as part of a larger swap, in which 10 Ukrainians were already freed.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed Abelen’s body was not included in the exchange.

An MFAT spokesperson said they were unable to comment further on consular cases for “operational, security and privacy reasons”.

“However, consular officials are in close contact with the family of Dominic Abelen.

“We are engaging with relevant agencies on the ground to work through the most appropriate next steps.”

The 28-year-old corporal from the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment’s 2/1 Battalion had served in the New Zealand Defence Force for nearly 10 years.

But he had never been deployed overseas and when Ukraine put out its call for volunteers with military experiences to join its struggle against the Russian invasion, Abelen answered.

Abelen was on leave without pay and travelled to Ukraine without telling his family or the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), which prohibits soldiers from joining the group of volunteer foreign fighters known as the “International Legion”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said there was potential Abelen's body may never be returned home due to difficulties in accessing Ukraine.




















