Paul Middleton describes the moment he found a bag of human remains in Auckland's Gulf Harbour on Tuesday. Video / RNZ

A homicide investigation has been launched following the discovery of human remains in a bag found in Auckland’s Gulf Harbour.

Police were called to a reserve in Gulf Harbour on Tuesday afternoon after the body was found by fisherman Paul Middleton.

“The body was located in the water by members of the public near Laurie Southwick Parade around 3.15pm,” police said.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says a post-mortem examination has been completed.

Police at Gulf Harbour after a body was found in a bag on Tuesday. Photo / RNZ, Nick Monro

“At this stage, we have not been able to confirm the identity of the victim, but we can say they are a female of Asian-decent, possibly Chinese, and small in stature,” Williams said.

Fisherman Paul Middleton talking to police after fishing out human remains wrapped in plastic bags in Gulf Harbour. RNZ / Nick Monro

“Police are asking anyone who may have information on a woman matching the description who they have concerns for to please get in touch.

“Our priority will be to then identify and notify the victim’s next-of-kin.”

Tourists parked in a camper van at Gulf Harbour said they noticed something large floating in the water a day before the body was found. The Kiwi couple said they had looked at the object from the shoreline but hadn’t known what it was.

Retiree fisherman Paul Middleton reeled in the body a day later when he used his fishing gear to hook a “big lump” in the water that ultimately contained human remains.

Middleton had been fishing from rocks on the coast. He then dragged the object up on to the rocks, but not further out of the water because it was too heavy, the tourist said.

Once Middleton unwrapped the plastic around it and found a human hand, he returned to his nearby camper and phoned police.