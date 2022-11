The body was found by Te Puru Park and Kellys Beach in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police are on the scene after a body was discovered on an Auckland beach early this morning.

Officers were called to the scene at Kellys Beach by Whitford Maretai Rd in Beachlands about 6.30am.

Police said in a statement the body was reported to them this morning.

“Until we complete the formal identification process we are unable to confirm the identity of the body.

“Further updates will be provided when available.”