Body found on beach in Dunedin still being investigated

Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found at Whareakeake Beach in Dunedin on Wednesday.
A police spokeswoman said a post-mortem would be carried out on Friday and the death was still under investigation.
"Police continue to work to establish the circumstances after a body was located at Whareakeake Beach yesterday."
More information would be provided once the post-mortem was complete, she said.