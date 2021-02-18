Body found on beach in Dunedin still being investigated

Whareakeake Beach. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found at Whareakeake Beach in Dunedin on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said a post-mortem would be carried out on Friday and the death was still under investigation.

"Police continue to work to establish the circumstances after a body was located at Whareakeake Beach yesterday."

More information would be provided once the post-mortem was complete, she said.