New Zealand

Body found on beach in Dunedin still being investigated

Quick Read

Whareakeake Beach. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Otago Daily Times

Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found at Whareakeake Beach in Dunedin on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said a post-mortem would be carried out on Friday and the death was still under investigation.

"Police continue to work to establish the circumstances after a body was located at Whareakeake Beach yesterday."

More information would be provided once the post-mortem was complete, she said.