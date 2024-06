Police and Coastguard are working to recover a body located in the water off Taieri Mouth Rd, Dunedin this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a body spotted in the water off the coast near Brighton at 11.40am.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of this incident are in their very early stages,” they said.

Recovery of the body remains ongoing with assistance from Coastguard.

“Any update will be issued proactively when available.”