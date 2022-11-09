Body found next to boat in Waitematā Harbour, police yet to identify person

A body has been found floating in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour next to a dinghy overnight, with police hoping two sets of car keys may help identify the person.

Police say the person was discovered in the water between Beach Haven and Herald Island in the upper harbour around 8pm by a member of the public.

The body was found next to a fishing dinghy.

Police were now working to identify the person and were asking anyone with concern for someone’s whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesperson said keys to Volkswagen and Honda vehicles were located on the person in the water.

Anyone with information to help identify the person were urged to contact police.

More to come.
















