Fire at a property on Mangere Road, Ōtāhuhu. Video / Supplied

One person has died following a house fire at a property on Mangere Rd, Ōtāhuhu earlier today.

The housefire that choked a residential neighbourhood with smoke has been extinguished, but fire crews are remaining on site to dampen down hot spots.

Police have confirmed a body has been located inside the house.

Police, alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand, are working to establish the circumstances around the fire.

"While our inquiries are in their very early stages, the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner."

At the time, neighbours were advised to stay inside with their windows closed as firefighters battled the blaze on Mangere Rd this morning.



Twenty-four firefighters battled the fire. They were called at 10.15am.

Fire crews at the property in Mangere Rd, Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Alex Burton

Local Simone Dixon says she heard the crackling at 10.25am, and went outside to investigate.

"I didn't go any closer because there was a whole lot of smoke and the flames were intense."

She said the flames were about 8m to 10m high.

Police had advised pedestrians to avoid the area and roadblocks were in place on Mangere Rd.

"Due to a significant amount of smoke, residents are advised to close their windows and doors and stay inside."

Police this afternoon said roadblocks remain in place and asked motorists to avoid the area where possible.