Body found in Whangārei stream

The man's body was spotted in Raumanga Stream, near Herekino St, by a member of the public just before 2pm. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A body has been found in a stream in central Whangārei.

A member of the public called police just before 2pm today to report a body floating face-down in Raumanga Stream, close to the point where it flows into the Hātea River.

Police and St John Ambulance were at the scene within minutes.

With low tide at 4.20pm it is believed the body, which was near a vessel and mooring poles at the rear of Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Herekino St, became visible as the water dropped.

Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Turner, of Whangārei police, said officers at the scene had confirmed a deceased person was in the stream.

While there was nothing to indicate the death was suspicious the area would initially be treated as a crime scene, which was the standard protocol any time a body was found.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Unit were on their way.

No further information was immediately available.