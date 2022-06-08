Body found in water after woman reported missing near Haruru Falls

The woman's body was found in the water off Old Wharf Rd, near the base of Haruru Falls. Photo / Sri Krishnamurthi

The death of a woman near Haruru Falls is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said a woman was reported missing from Haruru, near Paihia, about 2.30pm on Monday.

The 72-year-old had gone for a walk about 5.30am and had not been seen since.

Police were joined in the search by volunteers of Far North Search and Rescue, who located a body face-down in the water near Old Wharf Rd about 5pm.

It was confirmed as that of the missing woman.

The area where she was found is a large, partly tidal pool in the Waitangi River at the base of Haruru Falls.

Her death was not suspicious, Swann said.

A post mortem was being conducted and the coroner would determine the cause of death.

Far North Search and Rescue president Donna MacCarthy said it was the volunteer group's second call-out of the day.

In the first, around 6am, a person had been reported missing overnight in bush near Kerikeri.

In that case the person was found safe and well.

Meanwhile, the investigation of another death in the Bay of Islands is continuing.

The body of a woman aged in her 30s was found in Waipapa River, near Waipapa Landing in Kerikeri, by a member of the public on May 22.

Her people-mover was located nearby in the car park of Cherry Park House, a council-owned arts centre beside the river.

It is believed she had been living in her vehicle at the time.

Police are treating her death as unexplained.

Earlier police appealed to anyone who had seen or heard anything unusual in the Waipapa Landing area between May 12 and 22 to call 105, quoting file number 220523/0760.

Police also wanted to hear from anyone who saw a silver Toyota Estima in the area on those dates. Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.