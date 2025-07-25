Advertisement
Body found in the water at Arkles Bay in Auckland, police investigating

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A body was found in the water at Arkles Bay near Whangaparāoa this morning.

A body has been found in the water at a North Auckland beach this morning.

The person, who is yet to be identified, was found dead in the water at Arkles Bay near Whangaparāoa, 40km north of Auckland’s CBD.

“Police were alerted at 6.50am by a member of the public”,

