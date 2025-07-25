A body was found in the water at Arkles Bay near Whangaparāoa this morning.

Body found in the water at Arkles Bay in Auckland, police investigating

A body has been found in the water at a North Auckland beach this morning.

The person, who is yet to be identified, was found dead in the water at Arkles Bay near Whangaparāoa, 40km north of Auckland’s CBD.

“Police were alerted at 6.50am by a member of the public”, police said.

“The person has been recovered from the water and work is now under way to identify them and establish the circumstances of their death.

“At this stage no further information is available.”