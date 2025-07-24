He has been described as having brown hair and distinctive blue eyes.

His mother, Shara-Lee Porter, said her son had last been seen at 4.38pm at the top of Ladies Mile Rd, crossing over into a walkway.

Tyler Porter was last seen on Wednesday, July 16, in the Arkles Bay area. Photo / Supplied

She said that his disappearance was completely out of character.

“Just please, everyone, don’t stop searching, sharing social posts, talking to people and showing his photo. We just want to give him a big, tight hug.

“Myself, his dad, little brother, grandparents, everyone just wants our baby home.”

Tyler Porter was last seen in the Arkles Bay area. Photo / Supplied

She said Tyler was very community-minded and spent time helping the elderly in Whangaparāoa, where he was born and raised.

“He’s absolutely gorgeous, a handsome young kid, great personality. Loves a laugh but is also shy.”

His 15-year-old brother was really missing him, she said.

Porter urged anyone with any information, even if they believed it to be insignificant or irrelevant, to contact police.

Some of her son’s belongings had been located in their search, she said.

“Someone knows something. We just want our boy home. We are absolutely devastated and numb without him.”

Police asked anyone who had seen Tyler Porter or who had heard from him to call 111 and use the reference number 250719/0868.

