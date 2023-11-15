Body found in Tairāwhiti Gisborne near Mohaka River: Death not suspicious, police say

Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

A body has been found in Tairāwhiti Gisborne, just north of the Mohaka River mouth.

Police found the body yesterday but have yet to identify it.

Formal identification could take several days, police said.

Police were not treating the death as suspicious and would refer it to the coroner.

“Police would like to thank Ngati Pāhauwera for their support during the operation to recover the body,” a spokesman said.

Local iwi placed a rāhui over the Mohaka beach and river, which would last the next three days.



