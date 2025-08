Police have found the body of a diver who was reported missing in Lowry Bay today. Photo / RNZ

Body found in search for diver missing from Lowry Bay in Wellington

Lower Hutt police say they have found the body of a diver reported missing in Lowry Bay.

Police were called at 11am Tuesday after the diver failed to surface when expected.

The Police National Dive Squad searched the area and found the body about 5pm.

They are providing support to the next of kin.

– RNZ