The scene at St Vincent Ave in Remuera. Photo / Darren Masters

Police found a body this morning in Remuera.

They have cordoned off a footpath in St Vincent Ave and put up a tarpaulin.

"At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter will be referred to the coroner," police said.

A witness told the Herald he saw a body being removed on a stretcher.

A car believed to be linked to the death had been on the street for more than two months and plastic sheets covered its windows, he said.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said her husband became aware of the red Suzuki Swift a few weeks ago.

He found the back windows were covered by plastic sheets, preventing people from looking in.

The red Suzuki Swift has been towed from the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

Through the front door windows, she could see what she believed to be the car's keys on one of the seats, as well as rubbish.

"I suppose you could say someone was living in there."

She said because the car's warrant of fitness was up to date, she decided not to report it to police.

"I feel guilty, I should've reported it stolen or something," she said.

Although she estimated the car had been there for at least eight weeks, she said it could have been there for longer, as the street was often full of parked cars.

The resident noted cars being abandoned on St Vincent Ave had been an issue in the past, with two in the past year.

She said she felt sad at the thought someone might have died on her street.

A section of footpath on St Vincent Ave, Remuera is cordoned off by police tape. Photo / Darren Masters

Another resident, who also wanted anonymity, said she saw a man and a young girl walk out of the house with police this morning.

She said she didn't see whether they left with police or went back inside.

She added an ambulance had briefly turned up this morning.