The scene at St Vincent Ave in Remuera. Photo / Darren Masters

A body has been found by police this morning in Remuera.

Emergency services responded to St Vincent Ave today and police cordoned off a section of footpath to the public.

A large tarpaulin was earlier erected to conceal a scene outside a property.

"At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter will be referred to the Coroner," police said in a statement.

A witness told the Herald he saw a body being removed from the scene on a stretcher.

A car believed to be linked to the person's death had been on the street for more than two months and had plastic sheets covering its windows, they said.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said her husband first became aware of the car - a red Suzuki Swift - a few weeks ago.

Going to investigate, the resident found the back windows were covered by plastic sheets, preventing people from looking in.

The red Suzuki Swift has been towed from the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

Through the front door windows, she could see what she believed to be the car's keys on one of the seats, as well as pieces of rubbish.

"I suppose you could say someone was living in there."

She said because the car's warrant of fitness was up to date, she decided not to report it to police.

"I feel guilty, I should've reported it stolen or something," she said.

While she estimated the car had been here for at least eight weeks, she said it could have been there for longer, as the street was often full of parked cars.

The resident noted cars being abandoned on St Vincent Ave had been an issue in the past, with two in the past year.

She said she felt sad at the thought someone might have passed away on her street.

The police cordon, which has since lapsed, sectioned off the area in front of one house on St Vincent Ave.

A section of footpath on St Vincent Ave, Remuera is cordoned off by police tape. Photo / Darren Masters

Another resident, who also requested anonymity, said she saw a man and a young girl walk out of the house with police this morning.

She said she didn't see whether they left with police or went back inside.

She added an ambulance had turned up to the scene briefly earlier this morning before leaving.