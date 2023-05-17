Body found in Marlborough’s Richmond Ranges after tramper goes missing

Two people have died in a crash on the Waikato Expressway early this morning.

A body has been found in Marlborough’s Richmond Ranges today, after a tramper went missing there earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said Land Search and Rescue crews recovered the body earlier today.

Earlier this week, police said a LandSAR team was deployed in the area in relation to an overdue tramper who was a Czech Republic national.

“Petr Cech, 46, was last seen on Thursday 4 May at Hunters Hut in the Richmond Ranges on the Te Araroa Trail,” a spokesperson said.

“His intentions were to head north to Tarn Hut. Petr has been trekking the Te Araroa Trail from St Arnaud to Queen Charlotte

“With massive weather events in the Nelson area and on the Richmond Ranges, Petr’s family and Police have concerns for his wellbeing.”

A friend of Cech’s from the Czech Republic, Eva Schrollová, alerted the police to her friend’s disappearance and posted to Facebook on the Te Araroa Trail Angels Facebook page on Sunday, pleading for information.

She said she last heard from him on May 1, and he only had enough food for eight days.

Formal identification is yet to be complete, the spokesperson said.

Police will be making further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, and the cause of the death will be released after these are complete.



