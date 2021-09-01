Body found in Henderson Valley park days after wild West Auckland storm and floods

Police have located a deceased man in Henderson Valley Park in West Auckland this afternoon - just days after a wild storm hit the region.

A Police spokesperson said the man had been reported missing on August 31.

Earlier this week West Auckland was hit by a wild storm that damaged homes, forced families to flee from flooded properties and left several roads closed.

Local residents have said there have been police down at Henderson Valley Park and Opanuku Stream all day today.

There are also streets leading down to Opanuku stream which have police cordons on them tonight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said they were made aware of an incident at a Henderson location just before 1pm and three trucks attended the scene.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.