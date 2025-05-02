Advertisement
Body found in burnt-out car in Wellington not suspicious, police believe

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The worst of the weather is over, more Kiwis turning to methamphetamine and Drs are back at the negotiating table.

Police say the case of a body found in a burnt-out car in Wellington overnight does not appear to be suspicious.

Officers are seeking CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to try to piece together what happened, Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said.

The body was discovered in the burned vehicle on Ladbrooke Drive in Woodridge about 11.40pm.

“Initial indications suggest the death is not suspicious and the death will be referred to the coroner,” Ryan said.

“Although the death is not considered to be suspicious, police are appealing for CCTV footage to establish the events leading up to the incident.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the surrounding streets, specifically Ladbrooke Drive and Woodridge Crescent.

If you have information that may help, contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105, using the reference number P062417472.

A scene guard has been in place overnight, and also at a nearby property, and a scene examination is taking place today.

Members of the Woodridge community may notice an increased police presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 11.40pm.

Two fire engines were sent, and the fire was put out quickly before the scene was handed to police.

