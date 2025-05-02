- A body was found in a burnt-out car in Wellington, but the death is likely not suspicious, police say.
- Police are seeking CCTV or dashcam footage from Ladbrooke Drive and Woodridge Crescent.
- A scene examination is underway, with an increased police presence in the Woodridge area.
Police say the case of a body found in a burnt-out car in Wellington overnight does not appear to be suspicious.
Officers are seeking CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to try to piece together what happened, Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said.
The body was discovered in the burned vehicle on Ladbrooke Drive in Woodridge about 11.40pm.