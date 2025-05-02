“Initial indications suggest the death is not suspicious and the death will be referred to the coroner,” Ryan said.

“Although the death is not considered to be suspicious, police are appealing for CCTV footage to establish the events leading up to the incident.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the surrounding streets, specifically Ladbrooke Drive and Woodridge Crescent.

If you have information that may help, contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105, using the reference number P062417472.

A scene guard has been in place overnight, and also at a nearby property, and a scene examination is taking place today.

Members of the Woodridge community may notice an increased police presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 11.40pm.

Two fire engines were sent, and the fire was put out quickly before the scene was handed to police.

