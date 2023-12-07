A body has been found in the Avon River in central Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

A body has been found in Christchurch’s Avon River this morning.

Emergency services raced to the city centre river near the hospital just before 11am.





A large area has been cordoned off by police.

A large cordon has secured the area around the Avon River where the body has been found. Photo / George Heard

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz), and St John have rushed to the scene.

Fenz southern shift manager Bailey Wells said they received a request for assistance from St John about 10.50am in the vicinity of Hagley Park.

The body was found in the river near Christchurch Hospital. Photo / George Heard

Wells said they responded with one fire truck to assist with police and St John who are currently on scene.

Police are investigating what has happened. Photo / George Heard

A police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance after a body was located in the Avon River. Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances.”

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of “an incident on Riccarton Avenue” at 10.46am and responded with one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and an operations manager.

“Please contact NZ Police for more information,” a spokesman said.

When approached for comment, Christchurch City Council, which looks after the Botanic Gardens near where the body was found, said: “This is a matter for police.”

