Body found in Auckland creek: Police identify man at Meola Creek, death still unexplained

Police now know the identity of a man found dead in a creek in central Auckland.

But they are still treating yesterday's incident as an unexplained death and are continuing inquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said an autopsy was due to be carried out today.

"Overnight, police were able to identify the man and his next of kin are being notified.

"Police conducted an area canvas yesterday and spoke with a number of witnesses as part of our inquiries."

Emergency services were called to Meola Creek, in Westmere, about 7am after reports a body could be seen floating in the water.

The body was remove shortly afterwards and cordons taken down.

Police thanked members of the public for their help at the scene yesterday.