Body found during search for missing Auckland woman Lena Harrap

By RNZ
Police have confirmed they have found a body while searching for Auckland woman Lena Harrap, who went missing from her Mt Albert home this morning.
Harrap, 28, was last seen about 6am when she left her home to go for a walk.
She failed to return and was reported missing by her family just before 1pm.
Police said while formal identification still needed to be done, they had reason to believe the body is that of the missing woman.
"Police are have been in the process of notifying next of kin, and will be supporting the family through Victim Support. The family have requested privacy at this difficult time.
"Police are making inquiries to establish what exactly has happened and a post mortem is due to be completed tomorrow."
Police are at a scene at the Owairaka Domain.