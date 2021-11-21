Body found at notorious Waikato fishing spot

A member of the public located a body at Ruapuke Beach. Photo / Belinda Feek

A body has been found at Waikato's notorious Papanui Point this evening.

A police spokesperson said the body was located on rocks at the northern end of Ruapuke Beach around 2.20pm. A member of the public located the body and notified police.

The discovery comes after two fishermen, Olson Canatoy, 52, and Eric Dabalos, 44, failed to return from a fishing trip to the Ruapuke area on October 31.

Olson Canatoy and Eric Dabalos have been missing since October 31. Photo / NZ Police

They were reported missing about 11pm, and a search and rescue operation was launched.

At the time, police used a drone and the police Eagle helicopter but searchers found no sign of the pair.

In a separate incident, a Surf Life Saving New Zealand spokesperson said a body was found at Baylys Beach in Northland.

Lifeguards were notified by a member of the public who found the body washed up on the beach on Sunday.

In 2018, Te Awamutu teenager Jack Macnicol was swept out to sea while fishing from the rocks.

A year earlier, 67-year Doyle Frickey, from Hamilton, also lost his life there.

Earlier this year, a fisherman was safely rescued from an 8m cliff after being swept off rocks at Papanui Point.

Since 1970, about 20 lives have been lost after people have either fallen from or been swept off the rocks by rogue waves.