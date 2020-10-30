Body found at Northland lake - police investigating

Emergency services are at Lake Waro, in Hikurangi, above, after a body was found floating in the lake this afternoon.

A body has been found in a Northland lake this afternoon.

Emergency services are at Lake Waro, in Hikurangi, about 15km north of Whangārei, after a body was found floating in the lake about 1.30pm.

Whangārei police have confirmed officers and emergency services staff are at the scene, but could not release any further details at this stage.

However, the Northern Advocate understands the body was found by swimmers.

It's believed a male was at the jumping rocks at the lake and saw clothing in the water, then looked down and saw the body floating face down.

Police were then called.

The body was recovered about 2.30pm by a Search and Rescue team.