Body found at Foxton beach

File photo of Foxton Beach. Photo / NZME

Police say a body has been found at Foxton Beach at about midday today.

The body has been removed from the scene and police are making inquiries to identify the person and what happened.

Foxton Beach is in the North Island's Manawatū-Whanganui region, a half-hour drive from Palmerston North.

Today marks six weeks since fisherman Toru Mizokawa, 49, went missing. He was believed to be fishing on the Aokautere side of the Manawatū River off Pinfold Rd on Saturday August 7.

The river comes out at Foxton Beach.

He was reported missing by colleagues on Monday August 9.

Search and Rescue, the Police National Dive Squad and locals searched for him for weeks without success.