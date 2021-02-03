Body found at Auckland's Point Chevalier beach

A body has been found at a central Auckland beach.
Police are at Point Chevalier Beach after a member of the public made the discovery while out on the morning walk, about 6.40am.
A part of the beach and surrounding area has been cordoned off as police work to establish the circumstances of the death, a police spokeswoman said.
"A family member of the deceased was present at the time officers arrived and is being supported by police."
